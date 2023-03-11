Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GAMC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 47,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,187,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 9,270.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 201,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

