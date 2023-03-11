Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,740 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,634,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 989,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 225,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after acquiring an additional 142,322 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 536,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
XYLD stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,689. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
