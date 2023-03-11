Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Shares Down 1.5%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. 822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.05% of Global X Clean Water ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Global X Clean Water ETF

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

