Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Shares Down 2.3%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 1,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) by 457.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.69% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.