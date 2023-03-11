Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Shares Down 2.3%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94. 1,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) by 457.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.69% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.