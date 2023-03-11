Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$43.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$33.83 and a one year high of C$49.92.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$977.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.2576046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Gildan Activewear

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

