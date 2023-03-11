Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$43.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$33.83 and a one year high of C$49.92.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$977.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.2576046 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
