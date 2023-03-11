GigaCloud Technology (GCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. GigaCloud Technology has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

