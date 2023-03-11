GICTrade (GICT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $98.32 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004805 BTC on exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $98.32 million and approximately $24,655.57 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93537402 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,326.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

