GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

GGL Resources Trading Down 8.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.29.

GGL Resources Company Profile

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

