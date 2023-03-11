German American Bancorp Inc. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $4,251,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 254,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.58. 1,311,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.84. The stock has a market cap of $407.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on V. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.