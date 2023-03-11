Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, March 22nd

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 22nd. The 21-20 split was announced on Wednesday, March 22nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,549,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Gerdau by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,765,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gerdau by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

