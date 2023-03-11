GensoKishi Metaverse Price Down 14.9% This Week (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $218.86 million and approximately $845,206.35 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

