GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $218.55 million and $1.26 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00429613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.27 or 0.29039032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

