Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Genpact Trading Down 2.5 %

Genpact stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,307. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,834,000 after purchasing an additional 710,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,702,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,550 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,684,000 after acquiring an additional 511,179 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Genpact by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

