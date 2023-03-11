Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Genenta Science Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Genenta Science stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596. Genenta Science has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genenta Science

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genenta Science stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.25% of Genenta Science at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Genenta Science

GNTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

