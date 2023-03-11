GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %

ETR G1A opened at €43.23 ($45.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.82. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a 52 week high of €42.60 ($45.32).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

