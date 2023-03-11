Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,158.66

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,158.66 ($13.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($14.43). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,176 ($14.14), with a volume of 130,790 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Gamma Communications Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,913.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,159.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,114.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.