Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Trading Down 2.9%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 21,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.10 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$146.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.77.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

