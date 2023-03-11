FY2025 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.09). The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $526.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,067 shares of company stock worth $1,074,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Stories

