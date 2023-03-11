FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Lifted by Analyst

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.79%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

