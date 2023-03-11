Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of The Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 2,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Future Fund Active ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Future Fund Active ETF



The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes.

