Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) President Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 5,941 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $49,250.89. Following the transaction, the president now owns 114,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74.

Funko Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FNKO opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $401.63 million, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.59. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Funko by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Funko by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.