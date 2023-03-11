Front Row Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,623,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

