Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 58 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

ADSK stock traded down $6.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.02. 1,341,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,247. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

