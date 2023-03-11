Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,559. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.