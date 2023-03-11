Front Row Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,741. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $429.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $487.22 and a 200 day moving average of $513.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

