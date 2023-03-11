Front Row Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.76. The company has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

