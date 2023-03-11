Front Row Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 830.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,791,000 after acquiring an additional 747,413 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,716. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.