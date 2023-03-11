Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,685 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,018.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Freshworks Stock Down 6.7 %

Freshworks stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,233. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,713.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 50.6% during the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

