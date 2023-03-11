Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $3.35 Per Share

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 3.3519 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $1.33.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FOVSY opened at $124.55 on Friday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.31.
About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
