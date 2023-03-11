Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $3.35 Per Share

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 3.3519 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $1.33.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FOVSY opened at $124.55 on Friday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.31.

Get Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. alerts:

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.