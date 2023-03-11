Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at Eight Capital

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

CVE FOM opened at C$3.86 on Tuesday. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.93 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$879.23 million, a P/E ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

