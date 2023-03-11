Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 207,068 shares trading hands.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.