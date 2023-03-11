Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.39% of Five Below worth $29,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.04 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $212.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.42.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

