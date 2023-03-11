First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on FWRG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.49 million, a PE ratio of 127.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
