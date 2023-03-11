First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FWRG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.49 million, a PE ratio of 127.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,126,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 928,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

