First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the February 13th total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTXN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 170,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $31.87.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
