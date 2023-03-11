First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 58.6% in February

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,986,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16,579.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 82,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $5,625,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

FAB stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.92. 28,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,245. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.478 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

