First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $281,000.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $1.054 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.