First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVLU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 552,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

