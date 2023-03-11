First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 44.5% in February

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the February 13th total of 592,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. 489,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,914. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $722,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.