First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,906 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 4.18% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Stock Performance

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Profile

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

