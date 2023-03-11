First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Update

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 5.1 %

First Northwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 59,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,229. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $123,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,042.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FNWB. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.