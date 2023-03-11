First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in February

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

First Northern Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $8.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.