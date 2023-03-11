First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.93 and traded as low as C$8.09. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$8.20, with a volume of 909,487 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$201.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Majestic Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.