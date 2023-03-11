First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.93 and traded as low as C$8.09. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$8.20, with a volume of 909,487 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.
First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Majestic Silver
In other news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Articles
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.