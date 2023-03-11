First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.05

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 177756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FFWM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

First Foundation Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $652.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,560 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 39.7% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 877,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,451 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,717 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Articles

