First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 192,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 24,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607. The company has a market cap of $132.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.39. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

First Financial Northwest Increases Dividend

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

