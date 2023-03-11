First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Down 58.3% in February

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Acceptance stock remained flat at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. First Acceptance has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.11.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

