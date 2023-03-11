First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Down 58.3% in February

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Acceptance Price Performance
Shares of First Acceptance stock remained flat at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. First Acceptance has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.11.
First Acceptance Company Profile
