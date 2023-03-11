Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $873.63

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 873.63 ($10.51) and traded as high as GBX 883 ($10.62). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 883 ($10.62), with a volume of 384,838 shares changing hands.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,628.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 874.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 844.91.

Insider Transactions at Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

In other news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 875 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £34,807.50 ($41,856.06). Insiders have bought a total of 12,008 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

