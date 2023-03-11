Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.14.

FTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares downgraded Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$23.46 and a 12-month high of C$40.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

