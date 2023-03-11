Financial Comparison: First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) & Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA)

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and First US Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $4.05 million $1.23 8.21 First US Bancshares $44.65 million 1.28 $6.86 million $1.06 9.24

First US Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Touchstone Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First US Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and First US Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and First US Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A First US Bancshares 15.37% 8.12% 0.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First US Bancshares pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First US Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First US Bancshares beats Touchstone Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchstone Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.