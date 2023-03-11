Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.00 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.81 or 0.00023794 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $485.19 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001805 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00429496 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,879.00 or 0.29031109 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.
Filecoin Profile
Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 416,417,362 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.
Buying and Selling Filecoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.